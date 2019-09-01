Apocalyptic storm “Dorian”: in the United States to evacuate half a million people (video)
In the us States of South Carolina and Georgia, and in Florida, the order to evacuate has received a total of almost half a million people. The US coast approaching “apocalyptic” storm “Dorian” is the highest, the fifth category of danger. The wind speed within the hurricane reaches 285 km / h.
The day before he swept through the Bahamas, causing tremendous destruction. Local localities so severely flooded that the Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hubert of Minnis said that is almost impossible to determine where the street ends and the ocean begins.
First video coming in from Bahamas after Dorian passed through and it’s complete devastation https://t.co/8c91KTEBkU pic.twitter.com/LdvVQFstWY
— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 1, 2019
The danger of an approaching hurricane said the President of the United States Donald trump, who in this regard has cancelled planned for the weekend visit to Poland. “He’s moving, and it is very difficult to predict anything, except that it is one of the largest and most powerful storms we’ve seen over the past decade. Take care of yourself!” — he turned to the Americans on the social network Twitter.
However, the trump a few times by mistake called one of the States affected, Alabama, triggering panic among local residents, who later calmed meteorological service, specified that this region is not threatened.
Trump also said that until now, “never heard of the hurricane of the fifth category.” Although over the past two years, according to The Guardian, he says the same words at least the fifth time.
