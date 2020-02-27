App DoNotPay will help to win money from telephone scams
DoNotPay app that allows you to sue anyone, including Scam Robocall, got its popularity due to simplicity and ease of use, writes Fox Business.
DoNotPay can help in addressing such issues as compensation for the non-working Wi-Fi on the plane, to avoid paying for Parking, or to unsubscribe from the service which you no longer use. It can also help you file a lawsuit against anyone in the American small claims court if the amount in dispute does not exceed $10 000.
“I created the app about four years ago, says founder DoNotPay Joshua Browder in an interview with FOX Business. At the time, I had a lot of Parking tickets. After I got my fifth ticket, I realized that if it is correct to argue, it can be fairly easy to pay these fees, but this requires the assistance of a lawyer”.
It was then that he realized that the perfect solution of these problems will become the application that will help people combat costly public and corporate collections. The services of the app will cost users $3 per month.
In just two years, according to the official website of this app, DoNotPay helped users to save on paying Parking tickets $4 million, and win more than 160 000 cases, spending by 120 seconds or less for each.
People who choose to sue the Corporation in court, which Browder has called “a very fair court where the judge usually on the consumer side,” just write their claims in the application. The application then generates the tools needed to start this process from the user, including any documents for filing. According to Browder, the app also uses the action script and answers to likely questions that the defendant may ask the small claims court.
Now DoNotPay there is a function called Robo Revenge (“reboost”), which Browder was created after last year received four robozone for Christmas. According to data collected by YouMail, in 2019, the Americans got roboswarm 58.5 billion, compared with 47.8 bn in 2018.
Function Robo Revenge includes the telephone numbers of users in the national register Federal trade Commission “do Not call”.
After the phone number included in this list, the scammers if they will still call you automatically become infringers in accordance with the Law on consumer protection by telephone. This law limits the calls are related to telemarketing and the use of automated dialing and or artificial pre-recorded voice messages. Browder said that this feature was intended for phone calls, but it can also be applied to SMS messages.
Users free virtual credit card, which they can use when the scammers request payment information, so it is possible to catch them. Users can also get access to the same credit card to sign up for a free trial version of the application, and a month to pay the full cost.
Victims of Robocall can earn up to $3000 for the call from fraud, which eventually caught.
According to Browder, one of the most successful cases DoNotPay is when the app has helped consumers to sue Equifax after September 2017, the Agency for reporting consumer loans are faced with a serious data breach. While Equifax has hired a “very expensive lawyers” to argue their position, the consumers used DoNotPay and won.
Browder said that the majority of app users — people aged 30 to 40 years, which is surprising, considering that apps like Venmo, attract users, which are mostly less than 30 years. DoNotPay also trying to simplify the application for elderly users, adding possible features, such as dictation.
“Hundreds of thousands of people downloaded DoNotPay, and about 30,000 use it every month,” Browder said, adding that the office DoNotPay have a map app users from around the world.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4407
[name] => the scammers
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => moshenniki
)
scammers
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9816
[name] => app
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => prilozhenie
)
app
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28421
[name] => DoNotPay
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => donotpay
)
DoNotPay
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28422
[name] => Robocall
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => robocall
)
RobocallFacebookVkontakte
bookmark