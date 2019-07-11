Apparently healthy person after the age of 40 has a mean of five disorders in the body – research
Even if the person does not hurt, after 40 years it has an average of five health problems, just not shown in full, shown by a new study.
Australian researchers from Flinders University decided to find out how vulnerable in terms of health is age after 40 years. In their investigation, they conducted a thorough medical examination 561 man aged 40 to 75 years, with all of the participants had complaints of feeling, was outwardly healthy and active. Report on their work was published by BMC Geriatrics.
Researchers were interested in the quality of hearing and memory of the subjects, and the status of their nervous, respiratory and cardiovascular systems. As a result of the surveys, the researchers concluded that “each participant had an average of five health problems, is not yet developed to the full”.
In particular, researchers identified the following violations in the body:
Scientists warn: a small health disorders accumulate completely unnoticed for the people, after the age of 40 years they have too little time for themselves, because it takes work and raising children. Experts strongly advise you to take preventive checkups, which allow you to detect the problem at an early stage and avoid the high costs of treatment. According to them, 40-year-old it’s important for people to know that in this age many of the disturbances that occur in the body can be reversible — for this you need only to pay attention to health and comply with doctors ‘ recommendations.