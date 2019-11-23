Appeared apt back at the scandal with a criminal record “public servants” for pedophilia
The network showed fresh fotozhabu, created on the theme of the scandal with the conviction of the people’s Deputy from “public Servants” of the Novel Ivanisov for statutory rape.
New work published blogger Alexei golobutsky.
This time the Deputy was depicted as a hero of the famous film “the Caucasian captive”. Also, together with Ivanisov ridiculed the two MPs of “public Servants” who just happened to be at the center of attention.
So, in the role of “Usher” are the Yuri Cravcenco, which was distributed in Parliament at the concert of the Studio “Kvartal 95”. Also present on the fotozhabu “Erotomaniac” — the people’s Deputy Bohdan Yaremenko, caught up in the scandal because of the intimate correspondences in the Parliament.