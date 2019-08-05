Appeared details about the new crossover KIA Sorento
In the South Korean media has published pictures and fresh information about the new KIA Sorento.
Thus, the publication Thekoreancarblog writes that with the change of generation cross, a little “grow up” will be longer and its wheelbase will increase.
In motion KIA Sorento 2020 will result in a hybrid, consisting of the internal combustion engine and 48-volt starter generator. The manufacturer took care of rechargeable hybrid versions with the power reserve on a single electric range of up to 80 kilometers.
It is not excluded that in time there will be Sorento hydrogen-powered fuel cell. Such crossover is likely to take a course on the American car market.
Already in “base” – new KIA Sorento receives a rich set of active and passive safety features, among them are adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance.
The Network is already possible to get acquainted with the appearance of future trends, while only using renders. Independent designers, inspired by the spy photos of KIA Sorento, showed how could look like the cross. According to them, the updated model will get a more angular body shapes, and some elements of the exterior will borrow from the flagship Telluride.
So, the crossover will feature dimensional signature grille, massive front bumper, linzovannaya head optics with LEDs and the rear lights on the LED-matrix with new forms and drawing.