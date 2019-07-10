Appeared fresh details about the new Hyundai truck
Company Hyundai plans to begin U.S. production of the new truck.
About it told the Vice-President, corporate and digital planning Michael O’brien.
Speaking to reporters, “Automotive News”, he noted that production in North America will allow the brand to avoid a 25% tax on imported cars.
For the first time the concept pickup Santa Cruz, was published in 2015: Hyundai brought it at the motor show in Detroit. After that, the automaker met twice to organize the production of the serial version of the pickup, but before the new product pipeline and have not reached.
When announced the pickup will be on sale, not yet reported. And details about the future novelty in the Hyundai share very reluctantly. It is known that the truck will have little in common with the Detroit concept: its place in the new corporate style Hyundai.
As a platform for novelty, most likely, will serve as a “truck” crossover Tucson the next generation, and the main rival to the new Honda Ridgeline call.