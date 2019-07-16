Appeared in Crimea, the Russian star Dana Borisova came to Kyiv (photo)
Infamous TV presenter of Russian lit in the Crimea, Dana Borisova, which has previously admitted to having slept with men for money, freely arrived in Kiev. She announced on the social network Instagram. Dana admitted that Ukraine takes part in the filming of the show “pretty darling girl” for the Russian TV channel “Friday”, which acted as a mentor to tell girls how to get rid of alcohol and drug addiction. passed the course of treatment and says that he is back to a healthy lifestyle.
Russian TV presenter arrived in Kiev by train, no problems with the employees of the Border service of Ukraine and customs it arose.
“Speaking of the meeting with border guards and customs. They came twice — at half past two nights and half past six in the morning, asked, of course, questions and a little shocked things. But let Kiev peaceful. So everything is here. We are for peace and friendship”, wrote Borisov in Instagram.
In the Ukrainian capital, she managed to walk around the city and to share a few photos on the background of St. Michael’s Cathedral and the Independence Monument. Borisov also visited the restaurant “the Last barricade” on Maidan in Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.
We will remind, in August of 2017 Dana Borisova visited the annexed Crimea at the meeting with fans, and called the Russian Peninsula. She later deleted the message from the social network.
Also known Russian TV presenter Anastasia Ivlieva banned from entering Ukraine for three years.
