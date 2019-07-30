Appeared in the sale of economical KIA Cerato

The company KIA has announced the start of sales of a new modification of the sedan Cerato/K3 with a super-economical engine.

Recall, sedan KIA K3 PHEV was created specifically for the Chinese market.

From global Cerato version for China has a more aggressive grille with horizontal and vertical sections, redesigned led optics, a PHEV badge on the trunk lid and an additional flap on the left front fender, under which hides a connector for connecting to the charger.

In motion be economical sedan leads the hybrid on the base 1.6-liter “atmosfernika” electrovoice and a total power of 160 HP On a single electric range of this car can travel up to 80 kilometers. This figure is now considered in the class.


For the most affordable hybrid PHEV KIA K3 the people of China give 129 800 yuan.

