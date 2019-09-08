Appeared the first images of Porsche GT2 Taycan
Porsche Taycan is the first fully electric car the German automaker with a price of 150 thousand dollars for Taycan Turbo. But it’s worth it.
Recall that recently in his Twitter Elon Musk made fun of the name Taycan, which received the prefix Turbo, because the electric car is not anything like a turbocharger.
In this case, the Porsche uses the word “Turbo” just as the designation of the trim level, following trends across the range.
Thus, we have speculated about the possible future evolution Taycan. Few Porsche as terrible as the 911 GT2, and that’s exactly what I tried to portray the artists in render.
It should be noted that we have not heard any information that this version of the electric car at least is regarded by the management of the brand.
This fictional Taycan GT2 there are no big secrets. The front end is borrowed from the model 911 GT2, including the gaping air intakes for the non-existent engine.
In this case, they can provide additional cooling for the electric motors and batteries, which emit a significant amount of heat during operation. And make no mistake — if this Taycan will wear a badge GT2, it needs to meet expectations, which requires a title.
Dissipation of heat is not the only update that was installed on this Taycan GT2. It has a massive adjustable rear wing and vents over the front wheels for improved aerodynamics. It is specific to the GT2 wheel light. The ground clearance of this version a little lower than the standard Taycan Turbo. And, of course, he wears the appropriate shade of green.
The chances of ever seeing Taycan GT2 are negligible.But these images definitely will intrigue the discerning motorists.