Appeared the first renderings of the most powerful BMW X7
The company Alpina is preparing to release on the market its flagship crossover based on the BMW X7, on the eve of the future model was spotted while passing the road test. Using the latest spy photos, independent designers showed their vision of how it could look like the most powerful BMW X7.
The company Alpina was founded in 1965 and is located in Buchloe, Bavaria. Since 1983, the plant received the status of a separate automaker, but its car is still based on BMW’s production models. Recently Alpina has transferred all its power to create its most powerful crossover based on last year’s X7, the model will be referred to as Alpina XB7. The model will get standard improvements, as in the case with other models of the company. So, the crossover will be a wide trim at the bottom of the front bumper.
The rear bumper will also undergo change at the bottom, where it will be installed two pairs of round exhaust pipes. Also Alpina XB7 get multi spoke rims that are the hallmark of the company. In addition, the designers showed the car in the signature green color.
Equally interesting changes are expected under the hood. Alpina XB7 will be available in diesel and petrol variations. The first will have 6-cylinder 3.0-liter engine, an outstanding 450 horsepower, which will make this car the most powerful production diesel SUV in the world. This version will focus more on the European market, where traditionally love the car on diesel. For the other markets is developed by modification with 8-cylinder 4.4-litre petrol engine, with a capacity of about 600 HP
Premiere Alpina XB7 expected closer to 2020.