Appeared the most important details about the new BMW M3
The long-awaited Bavarian the novelty was again spotted at nürburgring race track.
Already officially confirmed that the car will get a manual transmission and will be in mid-2020.
Next generation high-performance M3 recently, very often gets into the news feeds of leading automobile magazines.
Unfortunately, before the official presentation of the long-awaited new 12 months, as BMW says that the sports sedan is designed for release in mid-2020.
This means that the rival Mercedes-AMG C63 still have to go through a lot of trials, so you can see this prototype on the nürburgring race track was not surprising.
Camouflage tape that hides the entire body, can’t hide those bulging wheel arches, while the mesh on the front panel indicates the enormous air intakes in the bumper. You can easily tell that this is a step forward compared to the already presented M340i, just considering the number of exhaust nozzles in the back – four.
The fact that the car looks glued to the road even at speed taking corners, is another convincing sign that we’re looking at a hardcore version of the new 3-series with the more rigid suspension tuning.
In an interview with our friends from BMW Blog the head of Department M Markus Flush told that rabid “Troika” will definitely get a manual transmission. He also mentioned all-wheel drive, but did not say whether it will be RWD xDrive with the regime, similar to the M5 or not.
It is assumed that only will be offered in two versions — one with all-wheel drive xDrive and automatic and the other with rear-wheel drive RWD and a choice between manual and automatic transmission.