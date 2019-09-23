Appears in the morning: network fun photo of “the gray cardinal” in the Parliament
Internet users fun photo of the man who in the morning in the Verkhovna Rada delivers materials to people’s deputies, which it was even nicknamed the “grey Eminence”.
The corresponding picture taken by the photographer Jan Dobronogov.
“His colleagues call “uncle Dima” session every morning he brings the materials to the deputies,” — said in the caption.
The photo depicts a man in a blue uniform with a cart of documents.