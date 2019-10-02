“Appetite” Putin ridiculed in social networks
The relevant post on Twitter, came from a well-known blogger and financial analyst Vladislav Zhukovsky, reports politeka.net.
According to the statistics, which is in the public domain in Russia, the income for last year from the export of oil and gas exceeded that of 259.5 billion.
But apparently this amount is not enough to raise the country and therefore the government once again decided to make fun of their people and raise taxes for the Russians.
Expert says that of all the billions that Russia has gotten over the past year, Russians have not received anything. This can be attributed to an extra five years to the retirement age and +2% VAT, fee for collecting of berries, mushrooms, cones and a tax on self-employed.
He also stressed that even with this substantially increased the prices for the communal services (12%), and fuel for vehicles and is almost 20%.
Zhukovsky said such a situation in the economy of one pungent sentence: “Just really wants money”. Most likely, this phrase he was referring to President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Netizens expressed their full solidarity with the words of an expert:
“Dima under the table feet chat and more chenit invent, kakuyunit optimization.”, “The glory of Russia!” “So what’s next?” “A shame to have to call Russia, is time to rename Putinland, and the capital to St. Putinsburg.”, “For**camping “government” we have, Gabon is jealous”, “Vova, where is the money???kind of like the resources belong to the people, not your gang…”, — wrote under the post.