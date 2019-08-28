Apple 2019: what do we know about the new iPhone
Apple will hold a presentation of the new iPhone in late September of 2019. Facts ICTV gathered all the preliminary information about the iPhone, which should be this year.
At the presentation of Apple, which is scheduled for the end of September 2019, expect to show new models of the iPhone, which previously named iPhone 11, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.
A hint of the exact date of the events found in the beta version of iOS 13. The image entitled HoldForRelease calendar date 10 Sep. It was the day Apple can make a presentation.
One of the most noticeable differences in the new versions of iPhone will be their screen. The base version will get a 6.1-inch IPS screen, Pro – 5.8-inch OLED display and Pro Max – 6.5-inch OLED display.
Screens innovations can be similar to those used in smartphones Samsung Galaxy S10.
It is unlikely Apple presentation will show the global changes of design because it should be expected that inherent in the latest models of the iPhone cutout for the front camera will remain.
It is expected that the new iPhone will be equipped with the next generation of bionic microprocessor Apple A13, however, the basic version may get a different model of CPU to get in some more budget gadgets.
New items will get 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal memory. The battery capacity of new iPhone is also expected to increase, but now it is not clear by how much.
During the presentation Apple also needs to talk about the new cameras that will have a more powerful version of the smartphone. iPhone iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max can equip a triple camera 12 MP, which will be in the center of a special square on the back.
In addition, a bit will be better and the front camera. Its resolution will be increased to 12 MP.
New iPhone models can start to equip with a special stylus. However, some analysts believe that the iPhone 11 will be sold separately and only later they will be put together with smartphones.
Also at the presentation Apple may introduce a new version of the smart Watch Series 5.
It is expected that the gadget will be sold in versions with a ceramic and titanium case.