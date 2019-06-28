Apple design chief resigns
Apple design chief Jonathan Ive will retire, said in a statement on Friday.
It is expected that the Analyst intends to create own design company, one of the main clients which including Apple.
In an interview Ive said his company will be called LoveForm. It will be launched next year.
“Although I’m not an Apple employee, I’ll still be very involved in her work, hope for many, many years,” he said.
According to the newspaper, care Quince Apple will be a shock to investors and consumers. It is noted that China – the world’s most famous industrial designer and maintainer of the whole aesthetics of Apple.
Recall, Ive came to Apple in 1992, and four years later headed the design Department. Being a confidant of Steve jobs, Ive participated in the development of key company products – the iMac and iPhone. In 2015 he became the chief designer of “Apple” company.
Who will be the successor to the Ive, the chief designer of Apple, is still unknown.