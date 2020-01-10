Apple has announced a competition for the best night photo taken by iPhone 11
If you have iPhone 11 and you love to make beautiful photos, then Apple has the perfect deal for you. This writes Travel and Leisure.
“Apple is starting the new year with a brand new competition and the incredible night photos, — is spoken in the company message. Users are invited to share the spectacular images in night mode shot with iPhone 11, iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and 11 Pro Max”.
Since 29 Jan users can submit their best photos taken from anywhere in the world.
Then the photos will be reviewed by a panel of judges, consisting of stars, including the well-known photographer from new York Malin Feseha, the first laureate of the World Press Photo Award for a photo taken on the iPhone.
Among the other judges — photographer from Brooklyn, Tyler Mitchell, who shot a Vogue cover with Beyonce, British photographer Sarah Lee and Aleque Whether from China, which was awarded the prize for artistic photography of the “Beijing apartment.”
The judges will assess all submitted photos and will show five images of the winners on 4 March 2020.
Then these photographs will be exhibited in the gallery on Apple’s Newsroom on the website and on the page Instagram. Photos may also appear in digital campaigns, in Apple stores and on billboards.
Although Apple representatives did not disclose the exact amount in dollars, the company noted that the winners will pay the license fee.
As for the camera, then Apple suggest:
- night mode turns on automatically in low light conditions. If you see a yellow icon night mode, so you shoot it;
- night mode determines the time of shooting depending on scene and displays the time icon in the night mode. You can click on this icon and set the slider to Max to extend the time of image capture;
- try to fix your iPhone or use tripod for longer shooting in the dark hours of the night.
To get all the details photos campaign, go to the official website of Apple.