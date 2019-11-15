Apple has removed about 200 apps from the App Store after dozens of deaths due to vaping
Apple sometimes makes waves “cleansing” of apps in the App Store, but generally fell out of favor, programs are either clones of existing products or applications to send spam. Sometimes deletion is associated with the repetition of features some standard features of the iOS . However, this time the company went into large-scale purge of the applications related to vaping.
As Appleinsider writes, after the report of the Centre for control and prevention (CDC) of the United States that the death toll from a mysterious disease of the lungs, allegedly caused by vaping, amounted to 42 people, Apple decided to remove 181 the application that is somehow connected with Smoking electronic cigarettes. Many programs have already become unavailable, the other will soon disappear from the App Store.
Why Apple pulled the app
Apple has never allowed the sale of vaping cartridges and related accessories directly from applications. But there were programs that allowed people to control the temperature and other functions of their cigarettes. The other was a news portals, social networks and games associated with vaping.
Since June, the company stopped accepting such applications in the App Store. Those who have the iPhone already have an app with vaping, you will be able to continue to use it, however new users will not find it in the app store of the Corporation.
