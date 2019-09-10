Apple introduced a new iPhone: what is known
Today Apple will hold a presentation, which, according to experts, will be presented new models of iPhone. Broadcast of the event, which will be held in the theatre of Steve jobs on the Apple campus, Park in Cupertino (California), will be conducted on the company’s official website, reports Apple Insider, Forbes and the Telegraph.
The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 local time (20:00 Kyiv). Based on past practice, experts argue that it primarily will be dedicated to the updated line iPhone. Show the public a new smartphone in mid-September, the company prefer since 2012, when the world saw the iPhone 5, which first received increased the screen size (4 inches compared to 3.5 inches in previous models).
According to the information portal Apple Insider, specializing in news about the products of this company, will present three models of smartphones. The updated range will probably be called the iPhone 11, however, the names of the models in it have their differences.
Thus, it is expected that the audience will be presented the flagship smartphone with OLED screen diagonal of 6.5 inches, which will be dubbed the iPhone Pro 11 Max and his “younger brother” iPhone 11 Pro OLED-screen diagonal of 5.8 inches. The third gadget in the line will be a budget smartphone, which is expected to be called iPhone 11 without any additional symbols. It will have a cheaper LCD screen, diagonal of which, according to rumors, will be 6.1 inches.
The main technological innovation of Apple this year will be the presence in all versions of the secondary camera on the rear panel. Thus, the model with the prefix Pro will be equipped with three cameras, and the budget model will get dual camera instead of one that was in its predecessor — iPhone XR.
Apple Insider also notes that the event can be represented by a new model of MacBook with a diagonal of 16 inches, however, it is not excluded that it will be done later this fall. The probability that the public will be demonstrated smart watches Apple Watch in a new, titanium as well as previously used ceramic. Experts do not exclude that on 10 September will be released an updated version of the iPad Pro, however, according to the portal, many of them are inclined to believe that this will also be done later.
Along with the new iPhone will probably be presented the updated version of Apple’s operating system iOS 13. In addition, as pointed out by Apple Insider, the company’s representatives will tell about innovations in the field of services, including streaming Apple TV +.
Founded in 1976, Apple manufactures iPhones, iPads, MacBook laptops, iMac desktop computers, iPod music players and other equipment. Corporation with headquarters in Cupertino is one of the largest in the world: its market capitalization is about 970 billion dollars.