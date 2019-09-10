Apple introduced the iPhone three 11: became known new details about gadgets
Apple has completed the presentation of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Major update — advanced camera — became an occasion for jokes among users. The main thing about gadgets told to “Express Gazeta”.
New iPhone 11: price and features
Externally, the “budget” iPhone 11 repeats the last line: housing made of aluminium, the screen is 6.1 inches with a resolution of 1792 at 828. But the color iPhones are different: the buyer can choose from purple, white, yellow, black, red and green. Inside — “fastest processor” Apple A13 and the core with the increased 20% rate. Charging, according to the promises of the makers, will last for 1 hour longer compared to the iPhone Xr.
The new model has a dual camera: a main and wide angle (each 12 megapixels), you can switch between them by turning the gadget. IPhone 11 added a night mode that allows you to get clear shots at the scanty refreshment, and a new “feature” called Apple “slope” — self in slow motion. And modernization of portrait mode will allow you to change the background and recognize animals in the frame.
The iPhone 11 in the basic package is $ 699.
New iPhone 11 Pro: price and features
A new “IPhone Pro 11” will be on the shelves in four colors — unchanged gold and silver, “space gray” and green. The body is made of steel and not afraid of dust and liquid. First, some numbers and dry data (if you skip the main novelties below):
The diagonal of 5.8 inches.
The screen brightness up to 1200 nits.
The power consumption of screen — 15% lower.
CPU — A13 Apple as iPhone 11.
A trillion calculations in 1 second.
Surround sound Dolby Atmos.
Included — fast charger 18 Watts.
Probably the most anticipated update — three-module camera: wide angle, telephoto and ultrasonically allow you to get a different photo from the same angle. Thanks to the Deep Fusion done 9 frames at once, allowing you to achieve maximum sharpness of the image — interestingly, the first half of the pictures appears before you press “start”. All the cameras shoot video at a maximum resolution of 4K 60, and using the approximation record clearer sound. Another option is a simultaneous shooting video with the external and front facing cameras.
Alas, the new “IPhone” was the subject of ridicule of the public, saying that the design of the gadget is too reminiscent of either the spinner, or the razor, or the stove. But he promises to be more durable than its predecessors, and may without harm be about 30 minutes under water at a depth of 2 meters.
The price of the new iPhone 11 Pro from $ 999.
New iPhone 11 Pro Max: price and features
Filling and exterior features at “max” are the same as the smaller counterpart (see above). The differences are three: first, the diagonal of 6.5 inches as the maximum size of last year’s gadget; second, the duration of the charge increases by five hours compared to the iPhone XS is Max; third, the price of iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at 1099 dollars.
Sales of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and 11 Pro Max starts September 20.
