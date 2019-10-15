Apple plans to release cheap iPhone
Many users and Apple fans could not help but notice that the company does not seek to give too many details on its new iPhone model SE 2 – apparently it was due to detailed processing model. Here and popular in the circles of technology enthusiasts from Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo today provided the public with his expert opinion – which, by the way, is rarely at odds with reality – a relatively new iPhone model SE 2 and thus has encouraged many potentially interested buyers. First, the fact that the new model will have a much more attractive price tag.
And secondly, the fact that Apple decided to abandon some controversial decisions in favor of technical progress – for example, in SE new iPhone 2 will somehow be missing the 3D Touch technology, which was not in previous models. With regard to the main emphasis processing, he then shifted towards a larger display and a higher level of performance of the battery, midway between the iPhone 6 and 6S.
And the rest of the technical characteristics also do not constitute anything extraordinary – the same chip A13 processor coupled with 3 GB of RAM. The only thing unique will be pleased with the model, so it is possible to select up to 128 GB of internal memory as standard. Ming-Chi Kuo said that a new iPhone model, SE should be out in early 2020 and will have a choice of two colours – grey and silver – passing some of the other experimental variants of color profile from Apple, which she not long ago managed to treat some of its users.
As for the cost, according to the Chinese insiders, the model will be estimated at $ 400 as standard, which is quite attractive price offer for a mass audience. It remains only to await the final and official announcement of the model from Apple, which will offer something unique even in the context of the most unique models and variants of mobile technology recently on the market.