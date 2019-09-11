Apple presented the new iPhone
Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Cupertino executives and engineers at Apple led by Tim cook presented the new generation of their devices. The Central event is a high-tech event was the screening of the new IPhone. They were released in two price points — the average (IPhone 11) premium (11 IPhone PRO and IPhone PRO 11 MAX).
iPhone 11:
Chips
First Apple introduced a basic model — IPhone 11. A key feature of the new items from the previous generation are improved camera — dual rear and front. “Frontalka the ride” mode, slow motion (slow-motion). Sabacki made using this mode, Apple proposed to call slofies, by analogy with the selfies.
The rear camera has added a “night mode”, allowing you to shoot in the dark with power lighting frame.
The cost
Its price starts from 699 USD (~17 500 UAH). Since in Ukraine there are no official Apple stores it will be brought from abroad. Either the novelty will be available in neighboring Russia, where the price in Apple retail outlets starts from 59 990 rubles. Probably, in Ukraine, in retail it will appear with margin, soon after the start of official sales, i.e. after September 20.
Other features
In addition, the new model strengthened the battery and faster processor. It is claimed that the battery IPhone 11 now holds 1 more hour in comparison with the previous “Apple” smartphone — IPhone XR. The new A13 processor Bionic named as “the fastest among smartphones”. IPhone 11 were resistant to falls from a low height PC case with dustproof and waterproof protection (up to 2 meters).
Also stated that the IPhone 11 faster identification in the face (FaceID) and improved the audio effect of “surround sound smartphone” and multi-channel Dolby Atlas.
New iPhone 11 has a screen of 6.1 inch and 6 colors of the color corps.
iPhone iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max:
Chips
Flagship iPhone has a iPhone 11 Pro. He, as expected, got three back camera (normal, wide angle and a telephoto). Each — on 12 megapixels with the new feature Deep Fusion. It makes 9 photos with one click on the button “shutter” and using the neural network (AI) selects the best shot and then automatically increases its quality.
The casing is created from surgical steel and matte finish which, as stated during the presentation at Apple “very cool and feels in your hand”.
Another feature is a new battery. It is claimed that the iPhone 11 Pro it will work for four hours longer than the previous generation iPhone — iPhone XS. IPhone 11 Pro Max States +5 hours.
The cost
Price Pro official Apple store starts at $999 (in the official “Apple stores” in Russia — from 89 990 rubles). Model Pro Max starts at $1099. They will also go on sale from 20 September 2019.
Other features
iPhone iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max is a screen with svetovodnoy OLED panel c is the improved color reproduction. It was called Super Retina XDR. Salaets that it consumes less energy.
iPhone 11 Pro has a screen of 5.8 inches with a resolution of 2436х1125, and the model Pro Max — 6.5 inch with 2688х1242. Both screens are released with a pixel density of 452, which is the largest of all previously created Apple.
The new operating system IOS 13 will be released on September 19, the day before the start of sales of the new iPhones. IPad OS will be released September 30.