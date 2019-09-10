Apple presents iPhone 11: full video
September 10, 2019
In the United States began the presentation of new products Apple — iPhone 11, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max that can go on sale September 27.
The event takes place in the Theatre of Steve jobs in Cupertino.
The audience show other updated gadgets — the Apple Watch, the new iPad, MacBook Pro, headphones AirPods and smart column HomePod.
installing a new operating system iOS 13.
