Apple Reportedly Drops Planned ‘Walkie-Talkie’ Feature For Upcoming iPhones
While it’s possible that Project OGRS will resume at some point in the future and allow the feature to debut on future iPhones, development appears to have been halted for the meantime due to a number of concerns, the report added. None of the aforementioned reports mentioned when the walkie-talkie technology was expected to arrive for iPhone users.
As explained by Engadget, the feature was reportedly put on hold because of organizational and business issues. Talking about the former issues, the outlet wrote that Apple executive Ruben Caballero, who was in charge of Project OGRS and considered the technology “his baby,” left the company earlier this year. For the latter, it was speculated that the postponement of the project may have also been driven by Apple’s expected shift back from Intel to Qualcomm modems beginning next year.
Despite the chances that next year’s iPhones won’t include a practical selling feature that allows for communication in areas where cellular or Wi-Fi support is not available, Apple’s 2020 iPhones are expected to introduce several new features to the smartphone line, unlike this year’s rumored incremental upgrade. As reported earlier this year by Tom’s Guide, rumors have hinted that next year’s high-end iPhones will be the first to support 5G technology and come with depth-sensing time-of-flight rear camera sensors, while all three variants could ship with OLED displays that also have variable 60 Hz/120 Hz refresh rates for smoother scrolling.