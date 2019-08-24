Apple to release 3 new iPhone models: what do we know about them
Apple soon plans to release updated products. The change will be subject to a MacBook, the Apple Watch and AirPods. But the iPhone lineup will get three brand-new models. About it writes RBC.
Apple preparing massive upgrade lines of their products, new items should go on sale in the next few months. One of the first to show three new smartphone models, the so-called Pro iPhones to replace the iPhone XS iPhone XS iPhone Max and XR.
None of the new models will not support 5G, but they will get faster processors Apple A13, reverse wireless charging and a new camera to shoot ultra-wide photos and videos. It is also noted that the new iPhone will be significantly better quality video recording, in addition, will be a function of video editing (including effects, cropping, etc.) in real time during recording.
The sizes of the new smartphones will remain the same as its predecessors, however, promise to make them stronger and increase their resistance.
The new MacBook Pro will get a screen with a diagonal of 16 inches, becoming the largest in the line of brand laptops. Will increase and screen the cheapest iPad (c 9.7 to 10.2 inches), more expensive models will keep the screens 11 and 12.9 inches, but will have an improved camera and faster processors.
Headphones AirPods are planning to waterproof and add the noise canceling function. As for the “smart” watches Apple Watch, they only plan to update the software and add new buildings.