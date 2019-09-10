Apple unveiled its new iPhone: the main results of the presentation on 10 September (photo, video)
On Tuesday, September 10, in the Theatre of Steve jobs in Cupertino, Apple introduced their new three smartphone smart watch and tablet. They will be on sale in the US in September.
The iPhone 11 will be available in six colors. It is white, black, yellow, green, purple and red. In the US the stated price $ 699, making it the cheapest of the new line of iPhone. The smartphone features dual camera with ultra-wide module. He is able to record 4K videos with a frequency of 60fps. Front camera resolution — 12 megapixels.
Among the features we should mention the ability to shoot selfies in slow motion. Screen size — 6.1 inch. There is a night shooting mode and optical video stabilization.
It is noted that externally, the new iPhone is not different from the previous line of models. But their technical capabilities are improved.
iPhone 11 Pro came in four colors — green, dark gray, silver and gold. It is equipped with a 5.8-inch Retina display Liquid.
A distinctive feature of the iPhone and iPhone 11 Pro 11 Pro Max is three camera on the rear panel. Each extension is 12 megapixels. A single tap can be done at the three picture on all lenses at once. This technology is called Deep Fusion. Formed of nine images in a single image in high resolution. In addition, all three cameras can record videos in 4K resolution.
Pre-orders will open on Friday, September 13. iPhone 11 Pro can be bought for $ 999 and iPhone 11 Pro Max is 1 099 USD. Both models are made of surgical steel. Diagonal screen iPphone 11 Pro Max is 6.5 inches.
As Apple claims, the smartphones run on the fastest processor in the world — A13 Bionic.
Also shows the new Apple watch Series 5. In them the emphasis is on medical functions. For example, you can make yourself an electrocardiogram. It is enough to choose two points of contact of the gadget with the human body.
Tablet the seventh generation iPad can be purchased at a price of $ 329 and above. U.S. sales will start on September 30.
The new iPad features a Retina display with a diagonal of 10.2 inches, the smart connector for Apple Pencil and keyboard. Tablet case made of recycled aluminum. The presentation noted that the new model will work twice as fast.
Photo Getty Images
