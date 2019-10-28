Apple will block the old iPhone in November: who is at risk
In fact each of the products Apple brought the company a considerable share of popularity, thereby steadily increasing the number of its fans. But really a strong surge of popularity came at the time of the release of the iPhone 4 and 4s, but the first truly massive and a cult was exactly 5 lines of smartphones from Apple company.
iPhone 5, 5c and 5S, people actively use to this day, because it’s really a great phone, despite his advanced age is able to easily satisfy the majority of needs of any user. Anyway, very it would be foolish to deny the fact that the iPhone 5 series is getting less and less usable, because our needs are constantly growing, and smartphones must meet them. Yes, of course Apple would be beneficial to convert the above mentioned smartphones in the brick, thereby forcing users to upgrade to the new model, but it does not. But all the same life cycle data the iPhone is coming to its end, but this time officially.
Though the most current version of the mobile operating system is iOS 13, the company is not and throws it 10 version. But for what? The answer is simple — for iPhone 5. In connection with the termination of the life cycle of these smartphones, Apple no longer sees a reason to keep open servers for such old and weak device. That is why very soon all iPhone 5 will turn into bricks, which, although able to make calls and other basic operations, but the e-mail, web browsers, App Store and iCloud will not be available.
Of course, it’s very insulting and unfair news for all owners of these smartphones who can’t afford to buy a new one. Apple is also well aware of, and therefore gives everyone an opportunity to keep your iPhone in working condition.
Thus, the Corporation shows all owners of the above phones full-screen notifications, which is simply impossible to overlook or accidentally close without first reading.
They say: “In that case, if your iPhone 5 to November 3 will not be upgraded to iOS 10.3.4, you will lose access to App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsers”. So it is very good that in this respect Apple is very Intrusive, because if someone does not see or ignores this message, the phone will actually die, and constantly pop-up notification will extend the life of the iPhone 5 for many years to come. And besides, if you believe the technical giant, only 7 percent of all iPhone installed iOS version below 12.