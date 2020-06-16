Apple will give students AirPods headphones when buying a laptop or desktop
The Apple stock 2020 seem particularly tempting if you need a good headphone, writes The Verge. You can get a gift.
In the educational Apple store, students and teachers can get a free set of AirPods second generation with MacBook Air for $899 or iPad Air for $479 (both prices are subject to educational discounts). It is also nice that Apple allows you to choose the AirPods with a cover for wireless charging for an extra $40 dollars or to upgrade the gift to AirPods Pro for an additional $90.
According to 9to5mac, under the requirements of the promotion suitable for College students, curriculum K-12 and higher education teachers.
IPad Air and MacBook Air — a starting point for participation in the promotion. And, of course, more expensive things also include free headphones, such as the MacBook Pro of any size or iPad Pro 2020.
There are exceptions, namely a desktop computer the Mac Mini and any iPad cheaper than iPad Air (including the iPad mini and basic). Ironically, expensive desktop Mac Pro was also excluded from the promotion.
This is the best free offer that Apple has included in its advertising campaign in recent years, and it’s great that the student will not have to spend more than $500 to participate.
If you need a reliable laptop with a keyboard, trackpad and operating system more capable than the iPadOS, the key is the MacBook Air for $899, and even in this case, it is a good deal.
Here suitable laptops and desktops:
21.5-inch or 27-inch iMac
The 27-inch iMac Pro
13.3-inch MacBook Air
13.3-inch MacBook Pro
16-inch MacBook Pro
The 10.5-inch iPad Air
11-inch iPad Pro (2020)
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020)
Different
IN THE UNITED STATES
Apple
