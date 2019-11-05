Apple will spend $2.5 billion to solve the housing crisis in California
Apple has announced its willingness to spend financial package in the amount of $ 2.5 billion to help overcome the housing crisis in California which has worsened partly because of the rapid growth of technology companies.
The company has developed a plan of 5 items, including expenses in the amount of $ 1 billion for the investment Fund for affordable housing, the same amount on mortgage assistance for novice buyers, as well as the opening part of the Apple-owned land worth $ 300 million for development. Another 200 million dollars will go to the housing Fund of San Francisco and the support of vulnerable layers of the population. This writes CNN.
In San Francisco for about 7,000 people were left homeless. In the Bay area there is a shortage of affordable homes, which displaces from the region of workers with middle and low income, such as teachers and restaurant staff. Critics say the influx of tech companies and their highly paid workers have contributed to the ongoing housing crisis.
“Affordable housing means stability, dignity, opportunity and pride — said Apple CEO Tim cook in a press release. — When these things become inaccessible for too many, we know that the rate at which we go, is unstable, and Apple (AAPL) seeking to become part of the solution.”
“The money will not be distributed immediately. Apple said that “it will take about 2 years to fully use the amount depending on the availability of projects.” The money earned on the projects will be “reinvested in future projects over the next 5 years”, -stated in the message of the company.
The financial package was created in partnership with the Governor of California Gavin Nudemom. He said that Apple is “serious about solving this problem” and expressed hope that other companies will follow the example of tech giants (previously firms have announced financial packages with similar goals, but Apple is the biggest of them).
In June, Google pledged $ 1 billion to redevelop the company-owned land for affordable housing and created an investment Fund to encourage developers to build at least 5,000 units of affordable housing in the region. In January, Facebook has teamed up with organizations to raise $ 500 million to combat the housing crisis.
The housing issue has attracted worldwide attention and became the subject of considerable debate in the last election in California.
In November 2018, the voters have made the largest corporate tax increase in the history of San Francisco — a problem in which the CEO of Salesforce (CRM) Marc Benioff itself against the head of Twitter and Square, Jack Dorsey. Benioff accused Dorsey and other technical leaders who opposed the election campaign, that they did not return enough resources to the city in which located their company.
With the expansion of technology companies paying their employees create an imbalance of supply and demand for housing, raising housing prices in California to sky-high numbers.