Apple withdrew its advertising in Kiev. VIDEO
Recently Apple released a new ad called Bounce to promote their wireless headphones AirPods. The video was shot in Kiev.
In the story the main character, tired of the grey day and working life, preparing for the next working day. He’s going dressed, “pulls” a smile and leaves the house. As soon as the guy puts them in his ear Pods and Air goes out – everything becomes smooth. The hero moves through the city, enjoying each jump, the song of the musician Tessellated “I Learnt Some Jazz Today”.
It is noteworthy that the shooting was carried out without the use of special effects and all the stunts were performed by professional acrobat on a real trampoline.
In the video you can see the street Antonovich, the constitutional court and the unfinished high-rise building on crossing of streets Antonovich and Kiev.
However Kiev and previously got into stills Apple. In 2017 promotional video that 40 million songs are placed in the new Apple Watch Series 3 was shot in Ukraine at the Central station, writes reklamaster.com. In the first minutes you can see the lobby of the Kiev station with two escalators, as well as hear the announcement in the Ukrainian language. Next, the action takes place on the subway platform, which is very similar to the station “Golden Gate”.
ForumDaily wrote earlier:
- The project, headed the rating series of all time according to the audience — the series “Chernobyl” — made in Lithuania, but some of the locations and actors were Ukrainian.