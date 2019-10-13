Approaching deadline of paying the taxes for those who asked about the delay: what you need to know
If you are one of the approximately 15 million American taxpayers appealing to the tax office (IRS) for an extension of the deadline for filing tax returns in April, you know — time to send declarations and transfer of funds is almost up. Edition of USA Today talks about what is worth remembering.
The deadline for filing Federal taxes after the extension begins October 15.
Sending a form 4868 before April 15, you give yourself an additional six months for filing and payment of taxes. If you miss the deadline, scheduled for October, you will likely face a huge fine.
According to IRS statistics, this year more than 10% of the taxpayers requested an extension. Usually the reason was that the taxpayers needed more time to gather the necessary documents, or their situation with taxes was difficult and required additional preparatory work. On top of that, taxpayers are learning the nuances of the new tax code, which President Donald trump signed in December 2017.
“This year, there were a lot more extensions because of the complexity of the Law on tax cuts and jobs,” says bill Smith, managing Director, National tax Agency CBIZ MHM.
“In October, the main thing is to make sure that you have all the documents. If you are missing something, you have to quickly find it, because time is running out”, he added.
Extension of time for payment of taxes: what you need to know
Some taxpayers mistakenly believe that a six-month extension gives an extra six months for the payment of taxes, says Lisa Greene-Lewis, an expert on securities and tax TurboTax.
“This is a fallacy, and we always emphasize that it’s just more time for collection of documents. The IRS wants you to pay 90% of what you have, before April 15,” she says.
Taxpayers who owe the IRS had to send a payment equal to the estimated amount of taxes to the regular deadline for the payment of taxes in the spring. Otherwise, you can get a penalty for underpayment.
As there are fine
If your tax return shows that you have not paid at least 90% of the tax bill until April 15, the IRS will count you a penalty of 0.5% per month on the unpaid amount until the rate reaches 25%, says Greene-Lewis. In other words, to achieve this limit, it may take four years. If you have not filed a tax return, in this case, you will be assigned a higher penalty. The IRS charges interest on the amount you owe, although the rate changes in the quarter.
A correct assessment can be difficult for taxpayers who haven’t collected all their documents by the April deadline. Smith says that some tax inspectors, who wanted to help customers avoid punishment, could overestimate the debts of customers.
“If you overpay, you’ll get it all back when we file the Declaration,” he says.
“It’s not the worst thing — the worst thing is now people are putting the feed or get the information they need” to apply until 15 October.
What happens if you miss the deadline?
According to tax experts, taxpayers who have not submitted the documents till October 15, can face even higher fines. The IRS will impose a penalty of 5% per month over unpaid tax bill for up to five months, but not more than 25%. If you are faced with penalties for underpayment and for failure to apply, the IRS will charge a higher fee in the amount of 5%, until the penalty reaches 25% in five months, but Smith says that penalty for underpayment will continue to operate at the level of 0.5%. per month.
If you have to pay any penalty, the IRS will calculate it once you will submit the Declaration, says Eric Bronnenkant, tax service head of financial services Betterment.
“Pay what you owe, and let the IRS send you a bill for the amount of interest that you have,” says Bronnenkant.
If you are unable to immediately pay their debts, the IRS will develop a payment plan.
Retirement savings
Some business owners and self-employed workers can still be able to deduct the pension savings in the tax in 2018 if they have a simplified individual retirement account for the pensions of its employees, also known as SEP-IRA, which is designed for these workers.
SEP-IRA allows contributions for the previous year of 15 numbers.
If you have the right to participate in the program, SEP-IRA, but you don’t have one, “you can create it today and to Finance the payment” before the deadline in October, says Bronnenkant. Because pension contributions are tax deductible, it can help to reduce your tax liability.
The tax credit
In certain cases, the IRS can cancel the penalties. For example, if taxpayers were affected by the disaster. Smith also said the program “Reduction of penalties for the first time”, which helps people to reduce fines if they first violated the terms.
Smith adds: “If you were a good boy or girl, you can revoke the punishment.”