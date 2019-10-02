Approval of “formula Steinmeier”: Merkel appreciated the possibility of lifting sanctions from Russia
Harmonization of Ukraine’s so-called “formula Steinmeier” can be considered progress in relation to Kiev and Moscow. This was in Berlin, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, noting that to talk about a possible lifting of the sanctions on Russia is premature. About it reports “Interfax”.
According to her, now maybe there will be a meeting in the Normandy format at the level of heads of state and government.
The Chancellor also added that the upcoming summit of the “Normandy format” held in Paris. But its members have not yet decided on the date.
In “Normandy format” on settlement of situation in Donbas includes Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France.
Recall, on the eve, October 1, the Trilateral contact group on settling the situation in Donbas agreed on and approved in Minsk the text “formula Steinmeier”.
The former head of the German foreign Ministry and now President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2015 suggested order of entry into force of the law granting separate districts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts special status. According to the theory, it will be granted on a temporary basis on the day of holding of early elections. Constantly it will start to act only after the publication of the OSCE report, confirming the legitimacy of the voting results. This idea was approved at the meeting, “Norman four” in Paris on 2 October 2015. It was called “formula Steinmeier”.
and to introduce into the body of Ukraine, its fifth column.
Details about the risks that Ukraine is the agreement ambiguous document, read in the material “FACTS”: “the Formula Steinmeier” for Donbass: success Zelensky or surrender of Ukraine”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter