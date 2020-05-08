Approved the new international rules of air travel: what you need to know the passengers
Empty seats between passengers could be the reason for the increase in ticket prices by 58%, reports the portal vdustry.
It seems that the world of airlines has finally approved basic safety rules, which will be introduced in the near future for the safety of passengers during a pandemic.
Heated discussion about whether to leave one free seat between the two passengers came to an end and made a universal decision.
The international air transport Association (IATA) approved the wearing of masks on Board but did not support the idea of blocking the seat between passengers.
This step was previously discussed as one way of achieving social distantsirovaniya on Board in order to reduce the risk of infection by coronavirus.
Earlier this idea was supported by General Director of Wizz Air, Josef Varadi. Low-cost airline, therefore, had planned to fill their Board by two-thirds, to increase the distance between passengers.
Head of Ryanair Michael O’leary called this idea “nonsense” and said that it would do more harm than good.
Studies indicate that the risk of transmission of coronavirus on the plane is minimal. And the wearing of masks by passengers and crew members will reduce it to almost zero, but it will not affect the change in the price of the tickets.
“The safety of passengers and crew comes first. The aviation industry is working with governments to resume flights. We need to find a solution that will give confidence to the passengers and leave unchanged the accessibility of air travel. One without the other will not bring long-term benefits,” said IATA Director Alexander de Juniac.
It is interesting that recently Juniac supported the idea of blocking the seat between passengers.
Relevant recommendations of the International air transport Association
In addition to wearing masks, the Association has offered:
- to organize temperature screening passengers and airport workers
- minimize contact between passengers and crew during embarkation and disembarkation
- to restrict the movement of the cabin during the flight
- more frequent and thorough cleaning of the cabin
- to simplify the procedure of feeding passengers to limit the interaction of people on Board
Also as temporary measures, will be organized the rapid testing for coronavirus antibodies. But only if this procedure has already to be approved everywhere in the world.
Not so easy to be infected with coronavirus in the plane
Informal inspection Association IATA 18 largest airlines in the January-March 2020 revealed only three episodes of possible transmission of coronavirus from passengers to crew members. Another four cases were recorded transmission from the pilot to the pilot, which could occur during a flight – and out of the cabin. Confirmed cases of infection of a passenger by another passenger have been identified.
It was also conducted a more detailed tracking of contacts 1100 passengers with confirmed coronavirus after a flight. Virus transmission passengers have not been identified, although the contact person may be deemed to be 100 thousand passengers. Only two possible cases of infection were thus identified among the crew members.
This statistic explains several compelling arguments:
- during the flight passengers are practically facing each other
- of the seat in front each passenger are a barrier to the transmission of the virus droplets
Additionally, the transmission offset by the fact that the flow of air in the cabin is top-down, and hence does not contribute to the dispersion of droplets of liquids that may contain virus particles. It is also known that highly efficient HEPA filters clean the air in modern aircraft.
Furthermore, even if the seats between passengers will remain free – it does not guarantee compliance with sufficient distance. Most countries referred to as the ideal distance is 1-2 m and the average seat width is only 50 cm.
No one will fly at a loss
Blocking 30% of the seats in the root could change the Economics of airlines, reducing the load factor of the aircraft to 62%. This is much below the average break-even load factor of aircraft – 77%.
The idea with a free chair, it caused rise in price of tickets. According to estimates of IATA, the price of a ticket could rise from 33% to 58% depending on the region. And this is only in order to airlines went to zero.
“Airlines are struggling for survival. Blocking the middle seat will increase the cost. If they are offset by higher fares – the era of accessible travel will end. On the other hand, if the airlines will not be able to recoup their costs by raising rates – they will go bankrupt. None of these options are acceptable,” — said Alexander de Juniac.
