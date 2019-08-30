Approved the schedule of the games of Shakhtar in the Champions League
August 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
In the group round of the Champions League-2019/20 Shakhtar Donetsk were in group C, where he will meet with Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester city and Bergamo Atalanta.
Decided the schedule of the matches.
In the first match of the wards Luis Castro will take old friends – Manchester city that they three years in a row in the same group of the Champions League.
- September 18:
- “Shakhtar” – “Manchester city”, the match starts at 22:00
- October 1:
- “Atalanta” – “Shakhtar”, the match starts at 20:00
- 22 Oct:
- “Shakhtar” – “Dinamo” Zagreb, kick-off at 20:00
- November 6:
- Dinamo Zagreb – Shakhtar, the match starts at 22:00
- November 26:
- Manchester city – Shakhtar, the match starts at 22:00
- 11 Dec:
- “Shakhtar” – “Atalanta”, the match starts at 20:00