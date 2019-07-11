Apt fotoebi controversial teleconference with Russia appeared on the network
In the network appeared the bright, humorous pictures on the theme of the joint teleconference with the Russian propaganda TV channel “Russia-1”, which planned to hold a Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne. Fotoebi publish the relevant network users.
In particular the pictures depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin and his godfather Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.
Also cartoons you can see Hitler, who supposedly thus, as Pro-Russian propagandists, wanted “to hold a teleconference” with the Soviet Union.
One of the pictures shows a tank of the APU, which supposedly goes in the direction of the Kremlin “to talk”.