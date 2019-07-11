Apt fotoebi controversial teleconference with Russia appeared on the network

| July 11, 2019 | News | No Comments

Меткие фотожабы на скандальный телемост с Россией появились в сети

In the network appeared the bright, humorous pictures on the theme of the joint teleconference with the Russian propaganda TV channel “Russia-1”, which planned to hold a Ukrainian TV channel NewsOne. Fotoebi publish the relevant network users.

In particular the pictures depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin and his godfather Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.

Also cartoons you can see Hitler, who supposedly thus, as Pro-Russian propagandists, wanted “to hold a teleconference” with the Soviet Union.

One of the pictures shows a tank of the APU, which supposedly goes in the direction of the Kremlin “to talk”.

Меткие фотожабы на скандальный телемост с Россией появились в сети

Меткие фотожабы на скандальный телемост с Россией появились в сети

Меткие фотожабы на скандальный телемост с Россией появились в сети

Меткие фотожабы на скандальный телемост с Россией появились в сети

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.