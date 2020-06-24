APU received from the US the latest batch of “javelin”
16 Jun 2020 in Ukraine in the framework of the pilot project on the programme of the Government of the United States, “International military sales,” received the first consignment under the contract, signed in December 2019, namely, rockets for anti-tank missile complexes “javelin” (Javelin) and accessories totaling more than $27 million, reported the press service of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine
For the needs of the Armed forces of Ukraine received missiles FGM-148E, which are one of the latest versions of anti-tank missile complex “javelin”.
“The project provides the supply for the Armed forces of Ukraine of the weapon system, its maintenance and related services for the training of personnel for safe and efficient operation of anti-tank systems throughout the life cycle”, — stated in the message.
Delivery of the remaining military goods in accordance with the agreements stipulated in 2021 or 2022.
The implementation of the contract totaling more than $36.5 million is a significant step in the development of Ukrainian-American strategic cooperation in support of Ukraine’s defense and opens a new perspective to the implementation of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine direct foreign economic agreements in the field of weapons and military equipment by the partner States.
As reported, the Office of defense cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine received equipment worth more than $60 million for the transfer of Ukrainian partners, including walkie-talkies and ammunition.
Recall that in December last year, Ukraine concluded a contract with US to supply Javelin anti-tank systems.
Before that, in October, the U.S. Congress gave provisional consent to the sale of Ukraine of an additional batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin weapon for $39 million
telegraf.com.ua