Ararat-Armenia vs AIK live stream: preview, H2H

Ararat-Armenia – AIK. Prediction (kf. 2.24) for the Champions League match (07/09/2019)
Ararat-Armenia is playing for the first time in the Champions League, our prediction for the game is July 9 against AIK. Can an ambitious team defeat the Swedish grand?
Ararat Armenia
“Ararat-Armenia” gathered a strong team and in the very first year became the champion of Armenia, having won in the decisive game “Banants” (1: 0). In a friendly match, Armenian footballers destroyed “Gomel” (3: 0), and to the Champions League they got a couple of cool players from the Dutch championship.
Last season Anton Kobyalko became the top scorer , scoring 15 goals.
AIC
AIK won the gold medal of the Swedish championship, only now it is only six points from the leader. The club plays very poorly in the attack – only 17 goals in 15 rounds. Last weekend, with difficulty, Stockholm defeated “Squid” (1: 0), although according to bookmakers, the victory had to be with a handicap.
The situation is saved by the Norwegian striker Elyunussi, who distinguished himself nine times – more than half of the club goals.
Statistics
“Ararat-Armenia” won five games in a row.
“Ararat-Armenia” scores over eight games.
AIK won one match from the last four.
Forecast
We assume that today the Swedes may well underestimate the opponent. A bet on the Norwegian forward plays in the domestic championship, but on the pitch in Armenia all the strongest may not get out, and indeed the team has a lot of problems. Armenian players may make some noise and not lose at home.