Archived video of the dancing at the ball, Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and other members of the Royal…
After a few days in early October, Queen Elizabeth II completes your holiday in a Scottish castle Balmoral and returns to London. Annually at the end of your stay in Scotland, Queen gives a traditional ball — Ghillies Ball, which privately invited her family, friends, neighbors and the staff of the castle.
One of the fans in honor of this event published archival BBC video, which touched the users of the network. The footage, taken in 1991 year, Queen Elizabeth II, her now deceased mother Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon and daughter-in-law Princess Diana and other Royal family members dance a traditional Scottish dance. They all look happy and satisfied.
Elizabeth herself, dressed in a blue dress and wearing diamond tiara on her head, laughing, dancing with her husband Prince Philip, and with the middle son, Prince Andrew. At one point the Queen is in the center of the round and spinning on the spot. And Princess Anne and Prince Andrew at some stage so tired that adhere to hand on the wall to not fall. Especially nostalgic reaction from the British had footage of Princess Diana.
Netizens wrote that this video reminded them of “old, more happy, good times”.
View this post in Instagram
A clip of the event that The Duke of Cambridge *most likely* attended while he was in Scotland for a few days last week! As I mentioned yesterday, the Ghillies Ball is an annual event hosts The Queen at Balmoral Castle for her family, neighbors, and staff as a way to say thank you before she returns to London in early November! This clip is in 1990 and from a documentary about Balmoral, so it’s definitely not the norm for pictures or videos to ever surface. And yes, picturing Prince William dancing like this is hilarious and I highly recommend it Lots asked me yesterday why Kate didn’t attend and to me it’s pretty obvious it’s because of the kids. William and Kate don’t really like leaving them a lot so having one parent with them is what they usually do! I think she’ll join him later on when the kids are older, but right now she’s enjoying time with her babies. — Have a wonderful start of your week everyone! ✨ —————- #britishroyalfamily #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis
See also: the son of Megan Markle Archie has officially released photos and videos.
See also: Meghan Markle appeared at the evening reception in an old dress, and a mosque with a headscarf and bare feet.
See also: Meghan Markle appeared on the beach in a loose blouse and jeans on the background of rumors about her pregnancy.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter