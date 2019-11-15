Are images of the new Skoda Octavia in the RS version
A few days ago, a Czech company submitted its updated sedan and liftback Skoda Octavia, but today the artists showed how it might look “charged” version of the model.
Recall that in Prague took place the official presentation of Czech model Skoda Octavia fourth generation.
Note that the external differences of the model from the current version are minimal, but the main feature was the lack of a two-piece head optics. In addition, the new Octavia has gained the horizontal rear lights with additional sections on the tailgate.
The automaker demonstrated not only universal, but also a liftback, as well as hybrid variations of the new items. However, the release of “charged” versions have traditionally been deferred to a later date.
But independent designers team X-Tomi Design decided to look into the future of the Octavia RS, the Czech presenting “cousin” Volkswagen Golf GTI. Skoda may take some elements from the concept car Vision RS and to adapt them to the bumper Octavia RS, which will be the biggest visual changes to the outside compared to the standard car. It is expected that a new set of wheels will complement the appearance of “charged” models.
Normal Octavia already has under the hood, the 2.0 TDI with 197 HP power and 400 Nm of torque and four-wheel drive transmission and a 7-speed “robot” DSG, and RS would make sense just to “pump” unit.
Perhaps we learn about the technical characteristics of the Octavia RS TDI when Golf GTD to debut in 2020.