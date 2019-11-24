Are kissing in public, Sedokova was first published with a married lover (photo)
Ukrainian singer, ex-participant of group “VIA Gra” Anna Sedokova and her young married lover Janis Timm, seem to have moved to a new level in the relationship: if the couple only published a joint photo in the network, now they have together stashed away.
In particular, Sunday, November 24, Anna and Janis came together on new year’s eve disco “Muz TV”. This writes the KP.
The publication notes that the player is touching supported favorite before the speech, taking off on the telephone, her conversations with fans and whispering something in his ear. All the while Sedokova behind the scenes of interviews, Janis will not step depart from it, in fact, tried not to appear.
“Constantly pulls us together when you take it off, because happiness love peace, and what people will say, — I wrote recently Sedokova in social networks, posting another photo with a loved one. But I feel that even if you make the biggest mistake, it would still be around. To support me and love what I do, as hot as I am. And I fell in love with basketball. Probably, this is one of the formulas of happiness in the couple to respect and love the profession and each other’s Affairs“.
As you know, 36-year-old Anna Sedokova had been married three times and divorced three fathers of her three children. A few months ago, she started Dating 27-year-old Latvian basketball player. Timm officially married, a year ago became a father of a wonderful little boy, but for the sake of beauty Ani decided to divorce the couple now attend to the details of property division and shared parenting of his son.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Anna admitted publicly Janis in love. “Love”, — wrote under Sedokova photo, which embraces a loved one. He answered her in the comments hearts.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter