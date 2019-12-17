Are unable to form a coalition in Israel will be the third year of parliamentary elections
Israeli political parties are unable to agree on the formation of a coalition government in the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament). Now the country will hold the third parliamentary elections for the year. About it writes “Interfax-Ukraine”.
The deadline for the formation of the government expired at midnight from 11 to 12 December. All serious attempts to negotiate a coalition was discontinued even earlier.
The Knesset is now discussing a bill which provides for the holding of elections on 2 March 2020. Otherwise, the “automatic” date is March 10, which will have Jewish holiday of Purim.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused in this situation the party “Kajol-Laban”.
“They tried to do everything to create a minority government with supporters of the terror of Odiham Ayman and Ahmed Tibi, and they failed in this,” he said.
“They imposed new elections. This is not necessary. And that it is not repeated, only one thing to do is to win, and win big, that’s what we’ll do,” said Netanyahu.
In turn, the second person in the party “Kajol-Laban” Yair Lapid said that the reason new elections are bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Previous elections were held on April 9 and September 17, 2019.
Neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, nor the leader of the opposition benny Ganz had failed to form a coalition after the elections held in September. Then the blocks of the right-wing and left-wing parties scored about the same number of votes, and the President of Israel Reuven Rivlin at first instructed to form a government the current Prime Minister. After Netanyahu failed, this right was transferred to the Ganz, but he has failed to solve this problem.
The results of the first in the 2019 parliamentary elections, held in April, the government tried to form Netanyahu, but he has failed to do so due to the failure of Avigdor Lieberman, whose party received five seats in the Knesset, to join the bloc of right-wing parties. Without Lieberman, Netanyahu had 60 votes, that is, before the formation of the coalition it was separated by only one vote.
Lieberman was set as the main conditions of carrying out of military reform in Israel that would commit the young people of the ultra-Orthodox community to serve in the army on a par with the secular Israelis. However, a large portion of the block of right-wing parties composed of representatives of ultra-Orthodox parties that strongly oppose such initiatives. Acceptance of the terms of Lieberman to Netanyahu would have meant the loss of support of the ultra-Orthodox parties.
Former defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, a native of Moldova, in Israel traditionally supported by the representatives of the former Soviet republics. He resigned from the post of defense Minister in November 2018.
After leaving office Netanyahu for a long time he was the acting defence Minister and has only recently appointed to this position politician Naftali Bennett from the party “New right”. In the elections in April, “the New right” were not in Parliament, and by the end of the September vote, got three seats in the Knesset.
In the second parliamentary elections in September 2019 none of the political forces failed to obtain a majority in the Knesset, enough to form a ruling coalition. The center-left bloc in total received 56 mandates the SPS – 55. In the left block included 13 mandates Pro-Arab party “United list”, which has never previously been represented in the government.
Then much also depended on Avigdor Lieberman – head of the conservative party “Our home – Israel”, which is supported mainly Russian-speaking Israelis. Lieberman’s party won the second elections just nine seats, almost twice improving the results of the last elections.
Lieberman has repeatedly said that he supports the national unity government that, in his opinion, means the government with the participation of “Kajol-Laban”, “Likud” and “Our house – Israel”.
“The government of national unity, a broad liberal government. We support no other options. From our point of view, there are no other options,” said Lieberman.
He outlined a number of requirements put forward by his party, including the institution of secular marriage in Israel, which existed in the country until now. Currently, the Institute of marriages and divorces fully controls religious court.
And the leader of the “Kahal-Laban,” benny Gantz said that will not join unity government if Netanyahu will head the Likud.
On the first and second elections, two rival parties gained approximately the same number of votes and went hand in hand. In particular, therefore, the party leaders, Benjamin Netanyahu and benny Gantz are unable to form a ruling coalition, because, given the small gap in votes, lead the Parliament wants each of them and will not give the Prime Minister the opponent.