Argentina vs Chile live streaming free: preview, betting tips
Argentina – Chile. Prediction (cf. 2.93) and bets on the America’s Cup match (07/06/2019)
In Sao Paulo, on July 6, Argentina and Chile will determine the holder of the bronze medals of the America’s Cup – in our forecast we determined the favorite. Who in the end will be stronger?
Argentina
Argentina’s national team was not impressed at the group stage – the only victory was gained in the final round of Qatar (2: 0), thanks to which the team of Lionel Scaloni and was in the playoffs. The defeat of Colombia (0: 2) and a draw with Paraguay (1: 1) probably did not inspire optimism to the fans before the fight with Venezuela in the quarterfinal, but, contrary to all predictions, Albiseleste had a great match.
The 2-0 victory led the Argentines to the semifinals, where Brazil was already waiting for them. The match with “pentakampeonami” could not be held at the highest level – the hosts of the tournament won 2-0 and went to the final. The bout was marked by a judicial scandal – now the result of the meeting Argentina will be challenged in the offices, but there is hardly any chance that the match will be replayed.
Chile
The national team of Chile was unable to defend its title at the America’s Cup, although the chances of winning the Reinaldo Rueda team were pretty decent. Having defeated Japan (4: 0) and Ecuador (2: 1) in the group, the Chileans secured a way to the playoffs, but 0: 1 defeat from Uruguay in the last round deprived them of the first line.
In the quarter-finals, the Chilean national team beat Colombia in the hardest bout – most of the time the match ended in a goalless draw, while the Chilean team was stronger in the penalty shootout. Get Chileans into the rivals of Peru in the semifinals, they probably counted on success, but everything ended with a sensation – the Incas won the match 3-0, leaving Rueda’s team with nothing.
Statistics
Only in two of the last four matches Argentina missed
In the last five matches Argentina has won only two victories.
In the last three matches, the national team of Chile did not score
Forecast
Argentina’s national team does not show its best game in the tournament and the defeat of Brazil did not come as a big surprise – the efforts of one Lionel Messi to win the America’s Cup are not enough. “Albiseleste” has serious problems in defense, with which it is very problematic to expect victory from such a powerful national team as Chile.
Despite the defeat of Peru, the Chileans, as a team, in general, at this tournament look much stronger than the Argentines, so it makes sense to count in this meeting to win them.