Ariana Grande and Mikey foster spent the evening together on a secular party
Ariana Grande and Mikey foster after writing songs together continue to give the impression that between them there are serious feelings. Celebrity spent the evening together on a secular party, not directly from each other.
At the moment, Ariana Grande and Mikey foster has not commented on the rumors about their possible romance, which appeared after the release of the music video “Boyfriend”. Fans viewing the video, come to the delight of the game of stars and demonstrated passion, but many are convinced, to so convincingly play a loving couple artists have due to the emotions that they are experiencing is real. Now this confidence has been strengthened, because the rapper and the singer were seen together at the party, dedicated to the festival “Lollapalooza” held in Chicago.
According to people close to the celebrities, those the entire evening were close and kept talking, not hiding from prying eyes. It is unknown whether they have feelings for each other, which they are trying to hide from the public. It is not excluded, the performers only support a friendly relationship, despite persistent rumors about the affair.