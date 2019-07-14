Ariana Grande became a heroine of the American Vogue
Ariana Grande first graced the cover of the American edition of Vogue. In addition to participating in the photo shoot, the star was told about myself.
On the main picture 26-year-old singer poses in a black open dress from the new collection from Dior. The company celebrity made her a favorite dog named Toulouse. Ariana will also appear on the pages of the August issue with my mother Joan and grandmother Marjorie. Supervised the photo shoot of the famous American photographer Annie Leibovitz.
In an interview with Grande admitted that in the future sees himself as a strong, stunning and fearless woman, although it is not yet can be call themselves. To be perfect the girl is committed and in the professional field:
“Thanks to the training I learned how to make your voice to sound like it loud, but at the same time, quiet. Voice – it is your wealth and if you spend it correctly, then you will be able to count on him all his life”.
Before the release of the August issue of the gloss Ariana Grande in collaboration with Vogue
unveiled a new video for the song In My Head. The clip can be seen and heard on the official YouTube channel of the journal.