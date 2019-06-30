Ariana Grande celebrated his 26th birthday in the ears of a rabbit
Ariana Grande recently celebrated his 26th birthday. The singer appeared at a birthday party with black gloves and Bunny ears.
Grande, as expected, gave a luxurious feast. In the network appeared the only photo in which the star appeared in a mini dress with sequins, black gloves and Bunny ears. As you know, these accessories celebrity introduced after the release of the Dangerous Woman in 2016. Actress and singer-songwriter with humor, commented on his return to the beloved image:
“Another year around the Sun, and she still wears those ears.”
Ariana greeted many celebrities and brands. Among them are: Nicki Minaj, Taya Shawki, Givenchy, Madonna and Lady Gaga. The young singer received a paper letter from the Madonna, in which it was written:
“I love you from head to toe. With love, Madame X”.
And Lady Gaga sent the birthday girl a beautiful bouquet of flowers.