Ariana Grande celebrated his 26th birthday in the ears of a rabbit

| June 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ariana Grande recently celebrated his 26th birthday. The singer appeared at a birthday party with black gloves and Bunny ears.

Ариана Гранде отметила 26-летие в ушках кролика

Grande, as expected, gave a luxurious feast. In the network appeared the only photo in which the star appeared in a mini dress with sequins, black gloves and Bunny ears. As you know, these accessories celebrity introduced after the release of the Dangerous Woman in 2016. Actress and singer-songwriter with humor, commented on his return to the beloved image:

“Another year around the Sun, and she still wears those ears.”

Ariana greeted many celebrities and brands. Among them are: Nicki Minaj, Taya Shawki, Givenchy, Madonna and Lady Gaga. The young singer received a paper letter from the Madonna, in which it was written:

“I love you from head to toe. With love, Madame X”.

And Lady Gaga sent the birthday girl a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

