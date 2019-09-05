Ariana Grande has cancelled the fan-meeting due to psychological problems
American singer Ariana Grande, who graced the cover of the famous gloss Vogue, unexpectedly canceled a fan meeting after his concert in Belgium.
Celebrity objasnila that she had psychological problems – she suffers from panic attacks and depression. On his page on Instagram has apologised to fans for the cancellation of the meeting and assured that all fans will get the paid money back. In addition, the star admitted she needs time to cope with nervous breakdowns.
“My depression and anxiety is now at its peak. I tried to hide it and to fight it, but today I had a terrible time. After several panic attacks I decided it was better to cancel the meeting with the fans and to be rested for the concert. If only I could control these attacks. But anyone familiar with anxiety and depression, understands that sometimes you have to play by their rules,” wrote the singer.