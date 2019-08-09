Ariana Grande is Dating musician Mikey foster
Western media reported that the 26-year-old Ariana Grande started Dating the lead singer of Social House Mikey foster. Rumors about the love affair between Ariana and t-Shirts appeared after the release of their joint video for the song with the telling title Boyfriend.
On the same day the Grand and foster themselves fueled by their joint publication of nice photos taken at the backstage of the filming of the music video. Insiders also confirm the novel of stars and claim that they “have been Dating for quite a long time ago.”
Mikey foster and Ariana, Grandes recent months, their friendship turned into a passionate affair,
— said the source.
It is known that before Ariana and Mikey were working together — that foster helped the girl in the recording of songs Thank U, Next, and Seven Rings. By the way, in a recent interview Ariana told me how she came up with the idea of creating a new joint track with Mikey.
This song is close to many of my friends. People want to fall in love, but do not want somehow to define their relationship, to hang labels on them. It is for this reason people often can’t afford just to love someone even when you really really want
told Ariana about the track Boyfriend.
If the romance rumors Ariana and Mikey confirmed, the soloist of the Social House will be the first official Grande boyfriend after breaking up with Pete Davidson. Recall that the Grand and Davidson broke off the engagement in the autumn of 2018. Reason for the separation of the stars was the death of a former lover of the singer of Mack Miller, who died from a drug overdose — Ariana very upset by the departure of Miller from life, and it destroyed their love affair with Davidson.