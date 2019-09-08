Ariana Grande is suing the network of shops of clothes and makeup Forever 21
26-year-old singer Ariana Grande is not going through the best period in life.
Recently Grande had to cancel a meeting with the fans, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
In Instagram Ariana Grande explained that it was plagued by unprecedented depression and anxiety, which can no longer be hidden. “After several panic attacks I made the decision to cancel the meeting with the fans and save energy for the concert. I can’t control these attacks,” he complained Ariana Grande, adding that it will be understood by those who are struggling with similar mental disorders.
Tension Ariana Grande certainly adds and the need to plead with the chain of clothing stores and makeup Forever 21. The company and its subsidiaries brand Riley Rose, according to lawyers, Ariana Grande, needs to pay $10 million for the use in advertising of its image. As reported by Dazed for one of its advertising campaigns, the brand not only hired similar to Ariana model, but also illegally used photographs and recordings of the singer.
In response to this in Forever 21 announced that they were working with a licensing company Grande for about two years, and therefore had the right to such moves.