Ariana Grande tried on zoot suits

The American star musical scene manages not only to tour the world, but also featured on covers and gloss in commercials for fashion brands. This time it was the French fashion house Givenchy.

In the new campane Ariana starred with his trademark, highly-collected by the tail and things from the autumn-winter collection.

26-year-old singer tried on a stylish costumes, the lavish dresses and long jackets.

In one of the images of the Grand adverted also handbag Givenchy called Eden, which is already being called one of the biggest hits in the world of accessories. Her makeup as always was expressive and characteristic of the large black arrows, thick eyelashes and pale lip color more than a dark outline. Crisp white manicure and platform shoes complemented the images with shooting.

