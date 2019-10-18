Ariel winter shows tiny waist
October 16, Ariel winter showed her figure: a tiny waist and press when she was going for lunch in Los Angeles in a grey top and tight jeans “skinny”.
21-year-old Ariel winter looking better than ever, and this is confirmed by the fact that the actress showed her tiny waist and press in the grey top with long sleeves and skinny jeans with high waist in Los Angeles on October 16. Actress in a Comedy TV series “American family” is always showing her slim figure in the top and her latest outfit is stunning. She wore a fitted shirt long sleeve gray Heather, who was super cropped, and combined it with a very light washed jeans with worn edges. She finished the look with a black leather crossbody bag and suede mules with a small heel.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Ariel left the training session, when she demonstrated her superstrain body in a black sports bra and slim black leggings with a high waist. It crowned its image of Nikes and a bun. The last time Ariel looked better than ever, and probably because she worked without a break. 8 Oct Ariel shared a video about their intense workouts with my trainer, Mcfit, and their training is no joke. The results of Ariel in the gym from squats to weight lifting, show serious results.
Now that autumn has officially begun, all of our favorite celebrities wore tank tops and jeans. In addition to Ariel, 22 Oct Hailey Baldwin in new York on October 12, dressed in a similar way with a tight white top and a pair of tight-fitting jeans Dope Girl with a high waist. On top of her image, she threw camel color shoulder Balenciaga, complementing the image of the red Rhude Tube socks, white trainers Nike Air Force 1 and sunglasses Oliver Peoples Ov5417Su Jaye.