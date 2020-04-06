Arizona man arrested for coughing on the gas station: the charges against him
23-year-old resident of California was arrested in Arizona after he reportedly was coughing specially on the handle of the filling gun at a gas station Yuma, writes Fox News.
Local media reported that the city authorities were warned about the emergence of a video on Facebook showing the incident. It happened on 4 April.
The suspect, whose name was not called, had allegedly mentioned about the coronavirus.
Coronavirus — a highly contagious disease that has spread worldwide since the emergence in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The virus can be transmitted from tiny droplets when you cough or sneeze.
Channel ABC 15 reported that after the arrest of the suspect revealed no symptoms of coronavirus infection, but it doesn’t mean that it’s not infected because the virus can be asymptomatic form.
According to reports, a man “inspired” by other videos posted on the Internet. Now he could be charged with unlawful use of infectious biological substances.
